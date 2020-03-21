Coronavirus: I shadow practice at home, it’s important to maintain rhythm

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 00:33 IST

With all sporting events suspended, and most training centres and national camps shut, what are athletes doing with their forced leisure time? Everyday a top athlete will write about her or his experience of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. This is Shafali Verma, Indian cricket’s teenage sensation who was the team’s top run-getter at the recently-concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.



The last one month has been pretty special for me. Not everyone is lucky to play in a World Cup with some of the best cricketers. I got the opportunity, and that too at such a young age.

I will never forget the welcome that I received at my home in Rohtak. There were dhols and music. My relatives received me with garlands and I felt pretty special. It was like a dream after a special tournament. I was eager to get back on the field, but now that is not possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

I was in the middle of my class 10 board exams when the Haryana government postponed it as a precaution in the fight against coronavirus. My cricket practice has also come to a halt. However, I had a strain in my right leg during the T20 World Cup and I am using this time to recover fully.

My cricket academy is closed for training but I still go there in the morning for running and other exercises. My daily routine normally involves taking four-five rounds of the ground, a short sprint and some leg exercises. It’s mostly light stuff and I am taking it slowly.

There are not too many people around when I go there and I can’t even hit the ball in the nets. That’s a bit frustrating. But in times like these, taking care of one’s health is the primary concern. I am following the motto too. I often shadow practice at home with a tennis ball. For a batswoman, it’s essential to maintain the rhythm and touch. It’s very important that I don’t get rusty. Nothing can substitute playing an actual game but one has to make the best out of a situation.

One good thing is that I am getting more time with my family now. It’s been really great spending time with my kid sister, Nancy. My father was there in Australia (during the World Cup) and I can sense his pride when he talks about me to his friend. The exams are not happening, so I am watching lots of movies too. I have no particular choice of movies but whatever comes on television suits me.

If not for the coronavirus outbreak, I would have been playing the Women’s Senior One-Dayer Challenger Trophy at the Motera Stadium (in Ahmedabad, now the world’s largest cricket stadium) in a week’s time. I was pretty excited to play in that huge stadium but now I don’t know when it will start. Even the BCCI office is shut. So, it’s all wait-and-watch for me.

As far as health measures are concerned, I am following Sachin (Tendulkar) sir’s message. He tweeted recently to wash hands, maintain hygiene at home and workplace; I am following all that. Everywhere you go, there are messages on the ways to tackle coronavirus—be it on phone, television, newspapers—and it’s very important that people follow it seriously. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.

As told to Abhishek Paul