LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn

Covid-19 cases in India have breached the 10.8 million mark. The active caseload, however, has dropped below 149,000 and recoveries from the viral disease too are on a steady rise and have reached 10,510,796, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday morning.

As 49,59,445 health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease so far, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that inoculation for first of recipients from the general public are likely to begin in March.

The global Covid-19 tally has surpassed 105,346,100 and 2,296,700 people have died of the infection. In the United States, the worst affected nation, the cases have reached 26,804,927 and 459,278 fatalities have been recorded, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s dashboard.