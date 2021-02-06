IND USA
Home / India News / LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site inside a church in the Bronx borough of New York, US, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Live

The global Covid-19 tally has surpassed 105,346,100 and 2,296,700 people have died of the infection. Follow latest updates here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:58 AM IST

Covid-19 cases in India have breached the 10.8 million mark. The active caseload, however, has dropped below 149,000 and recoveries from the viral disease too are on a steady rise and have reached 10,510,796, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday morning.

As 49,59,445 health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease so far, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that inoculation for first of recipients from the general public are likely to begin in March.

The global Covid-19 tally has surpassed 105,346,100 and 2,296,700 people have died of the infection. In the United States, the worst affected nation, the cases have reached 26,804,927 and 459,278 fatalities have been recorded, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s dashboard.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 06, 2021 09:56 AM IST

    India recorded a 11,713 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's infection tally to 10,814,304. While the recoveries from the viral disease have gone up to 10,510,796, the active caseload has fallen below 149,000.

  • FEB 06, 2021 09:31 AM IST

    France reports 22,139 Covid-19 new cases, toll tops 78,000

    The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in France slowed for the second day in a row but stood well above the 5,000-case threshold to unwind restrictions, while deaths caused by the epidemic rose to 78,603, the health authorities said on Friday.

    A total of 22,139 people tested positive for Covid-19 in France in the past 24 hours, down from 23,448 on Thursday and 26,362 on Wednesday.

  • FEB 06, 2021 09:11 AM IST

    Brazil's Covid-19 death toll tops 230,000

    Brazil reported on Friday 1,239 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking its death toll to 230,034, the health ministry said. Another 50,872 confirmed cases were detected, bringing its nationwide tally to 9,447,165.

  • FEB 06, 2021 09:00 AM IST

    Joe Biden says minimum wage hike unlikely to be in virus relief bill

    President Joe Biden said he didn’t think his proposed increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour will survive congressional negotiations to pass his broader coronavirus-relief bill.

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari's remark against Sachin Tendulkar came in for sharp criticism from the ruling BJP and its ally JD(U) which demanded an apology from him.(Reuters Photo)
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari's remark against Sachin Tendulkar came in for sharp criticism from the ruling BJP and its ally JD(U) which demanded an apology from him.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter global support for farmers: RJD leader

PTI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli on Wednesday joined Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to support the Centre's call on standing against "propaganda" against the Indian government and its policies.
READ FULL STORY
india news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Workers at a site to make barricades, to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
Workers at a site to make barricades, to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: UN body calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers, govt

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Guhika said she was inspired by her father and grandfather to do charity work.(HT Photo)
Guhika said she was inspired by her father and grandfather to do charity work.(HT Photo)
india news

12-yr old Jammu girl donates earnings to fight Covid-19 pandemic

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Guhika said she was moved to see the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown and wanted to help the needy.
An aerial view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
An aerial view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
india news

Farmers call for 3-hour ‘chakka jam’, say Delhi won’t be impacted

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Security at the farmers’ protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have been stepped up with multilayered barricading using barbed wiring on top, concrete walls, trenches, nails boards drilled onto roads and netting to stop pelted stones.
Madras high court warned that intolerance of other religions threatens peace and liberty.(HT File)
Madras high court warned that intolerance of other religions threatens peace and liberty.(HT File)
india news

Danger to secularism: Madras HC tells evangelist who derided Hinduism, junks FIR

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • The court said that propagation of any religion cannot be at the cost of injuring the sentiments and rights of fellow citizens who are part of the rich culture and value system that India embodies.
The government has compared the violence on Republic Day to the violence and chaos seen during the siege of the US Capitol on January 6.(AP)
The government has compared the violence on Republic Day to the violence and chaos seen during the siege of the US Capitol on January 6.(AP)
india news

UN human rights agency calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers and authorities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Earlier, the US called for dialogue to address the farmers’ protest and backed peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression. Washington also offered support for reforms that improve and open up India’s markets to attract private investments.
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing.(AP File)
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing.(AP File)
india news

Govt blocked 296 mobile apps since 2014: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Union minister Sanjay Dhotre said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had received "several reports about misuse of some Chinese mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms".
David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-born American LeT operative, told the court that he had visited Pune and conducted a reconnaissance of the Indian Army Southern Command Headquarters in Pune.(PTI)
David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-born American LeT operative, told the court that he had visited Pune and conducted a reconnaissance of the Indian Army Southern Command Headquarters in Pune.(PTI)
india news

No indication that India has given up extradition of Headley: Ranas' attorney

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Rana, 59, a childhood friend of Headley, is facing extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm stir live: Delhi turns into fortress ahead of 'chakka jam'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:00 AM IST
The farmers' agitation is continuing for over 70 days now and the government has held several round talks with farm union leaders but so far it has not brought any resolution to the negotiation table.
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
india news

Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses at a press conference in Amaravati. (ANI Photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses at a press conference in Amaravati. (ANI Photo)
india news

Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 concept cities for IT related industries

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:49 AM IST
As per an official release, the Chief Minister said that these cities should contribute to the IT progress and help in the development of the state by bringing in as many industries as possible and focus on creating a large number of jobs.
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

BSY calls for report on Lingayat sect’s socio-economic condition

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The order comes even as influential leaders and seers of the Panchamasali Lingayats continue their 450 kms ‘Padayatra’ or march from Kudalasangama in Bagalkote district towards Bengaluru.
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Tamil Nadu: Stalker sets 26-yr-old woman, her mother on fire

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The man, who was later identified as Bhoopalan alias Satish, 31, was a contract technician and was said to be stalking the 26-year-old woman for seven years.
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

17 months on, 4G internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The news broke earlier in the evening, cheering residents of the Union Territory (UT). “4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.
