e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus infections rise to four in Karnataka after 3 more test positive

Coronavirus infections rise to four in Karnataka after 3 more test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said stringent measures are being taken to contain the spread of the virus.

india Updated: Mar 10, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Social activists distribute masks in wake of the deadly coronavirus, at a metro station in Bengaluru.
Social activists distribute masks in wake of the deadly coronavirus, at a metro station in Bengaluru.(PTI)
         

The total number of people in Karnataka infected with coronavirus tose to four on Tuesday with three more testing positive, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

Addressing the media after an emergency review meeting, Yediyurappa said that the three additional cases were contacts of the techie who tested positive after returning from the US.

“I also want to reassure the public that stringent measures are being taken to contain the spread of the virus and they should not give heed to rumours. The three additional cases are that of the wife and daughter of the techie apart from a colleague,” he added.

The techie, his family and a colleague as well as a driver who drove him have all been quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bangaluru.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka’s health minister B Sriramulu had also tweeted that three more people have tested positive for coronavirus. But he did not say who they were.

Meanwhile, police have finally tracked down a man who had come from Dubai to Mangaluru and escaped from the isolation ward of Wenlock hospital where he was taken after he recorded elevated temperature at the airport screening.

Mangaluru district administration officials said he has now been quarantined and his blood samples have been sent for testing to labs in Bangalore.

Medical Education minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar said that the state would write to the Centre requesting that the Indian Premier League (IPL) be postponed given the current threat of coronavirus. Bengaluru is the home of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city is one of the major IPL venues.

tags
top news
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news