Coronavirus infections rise to four in Karnataka after 3 more test positive

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 18:08 IST

The total number of people in Karnataka infected with coronavirus tose to four on Tuesday with three more testing positive, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

Addressing the media after an emergency review meeting, Yediyurappa said that the three additional cases were contacts of the techie who tested positive after returning from the US.

“I also want to reassure the public that stringent measures are being taken to contain the spread of the virus and they should not give heed to rumours. The three additional cases are that of the wife and daughter of the techie apart from a colleague,” he added.

The techie, his family and a colleague as well as a driver who drove him have all been quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bangaluru.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka’s health minister B Sriramulu had also tweeted that three more people have tested positive for coronavirus. But he did not say who they were.

Meanwhile, police have finally tracked down a man who had come from Dubai to Mangaluru and escaped from the isolation ward of Wenlock hospital where he was taken after he recorded elevated temperature at the airport screening.

Mangaluru district administration officials said he has now been quarantined and his blood samples have been sent for testing to labs in Bangalore.

Medical Education minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar said that the state would write to the Centre requesting that the Indian Premier League (IPL) be postponed given the current threat of coronavirus. Bengaluru is the home of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city is one of the major IPL venues.