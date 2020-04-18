e-paper
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893

Delhi CM has said that there has been a slight decrease in the number of positive cases over the last three days.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, Apr 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses media over coronavirus situation, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Delhi on Saturday recorded 186 new coronavirus cases taking the total to 1893 including one death out of the total toll of 43, said a health bulletin released by the state government. A total of 134 people were declared as recovered from the disease on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 207. Six patients continue to be on ventilator support while other 26 are in ICU, the bulletin added.

The LNJP hospital is treating most of the city’s Covid-19 cases (494) followed by Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital or RGSSH (166) and AIIMS Jhajjar (152). Among the Covid Care Centres, the one in Narela had 366 positive patients. Over 12,000 people are currently in quarantine in the city.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said there had been a slight decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last three days. However, he added that 26 members of one family had tested positive in Jahangir Puri area on Friday. The area was added to the list of containment zones in the capital that had shot up to 71 by Saturday evening.

In other important data released in the bulletin, Delhi government has so far tested 22,283 samples including 2799, for which results were pending. 1047 samples have been collected today and sent for testing.

The government issued an order to all the Delhi government hospitals asking them to operate at full capacity to make regular medical services available at non- Covid hospitals and try to accommodate the load of the hospitals designated as Covid hospitals.

The government also announced a dedicated WhattsApp Number 8287972050 for receiving complaints and or requests from the citizens in respect of Covid-19.

