Life convicts in Bengal jail donate to CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 09:11 IST

Five inmates, including Md Khalid convicted in the 1993 Bowbazar blast case that killed 69 people, have donated Rs 42,000 for the state emergency relief fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The convicts are presently serving life sentences in a correctional home in south Bengal

“Five murder convicts, all of whom are serving life sentences at the Midnapore Central Correctional Home in south Bengal, have donated Rs 42,000 to the corona relief fund set up to fight the disease,” said a top official of the state jail department.

The prisoner’s canteen has also donated Rs 24,500, taking the total amount of donation from the jail to more than 60,000. The jail officials have received eight more applications which are being processed.

“This is the first time in the state, and probably in the country too, that jail inmates have donated their income to fight the disease,” said a jail official.

The Bowbazar blast killed 69 people in 1993 in central Kolkata. In 2001, a city court convicted satta don Rashid Khan and five others, including Md Khalid, under various sections of the TADA and the Explosives Substance Act.

“Out of the 42,000, Khalid donated Rs 20,000 and another one who was convicted in a murder case donated Rs 14,000,” said the jail official.

Convicts earn Rs 60 – Rs 80 per day depending on the work they do in the jail. They can buy everyday items such as food, clothes, soaps etc from the prison canteen. The prison canteen spends 50% of the profit for the prisoners’ welfare.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and the state Emergency Relief Fund to help combat the spread of novel coronavirus. Premier clubs in Kolkata and some eminent citizens including Member of Parliaments have also donated to the state Emergency Relief Fund.