Coronavirus lockdown: 444 people repatriated, says Australian High Commission

Of the 444 people, 430 were Australians citizens, permanent residents and their families, while 14 were New Zealand citizens.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 08:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
430 Australian citizens, permanent residents and family; 14 New Zealand citizens took off on a charter flight from Delhi for Melbourne.(ANI)
430 Australian citizens, permanent residents and family; 14 New Zealand citizens took off on a charter flight from Delhi for Melbourne.(ANI)
         

A total of 444 people took off on a charter flight from New Delhi for Melbourne on Sunday amid the nationwide lockdown imposed last month to check the spread of coronavirus.

“Supported the repatriation of 444 people who just took off on charter flight JT2846 from #Delhi for #Melbourne. The flight was organised by a group of Australians led by Simon Quinn. Thanks to @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia for facilitating. @MarisePayne @dfat,” Australian High Commission, India, tweeted along with a 44-second video.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic 

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

Of the 444 people, 430 were Australians citizens, permanent residents and their families, while 14 were New Zealand citizens.

India had last month suspended international flights in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country crossed 7,500 including 6634 active cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cured/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

