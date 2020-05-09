e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus lockdown: Sunday Shramik special to carry 1,200 migrants from Rajasthan to Bihar

Coronavirus lockdown: Sunday Shramik special to carry 1,200 migrants from Rajasthan to Bihar

Barmer administration says it will request for another train to carry remaining migrant workers to Bihar

india Updated: May 09, 2020 15:36 IST
Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Barmer
Railways is running Shramik special services to move migrants during the lockdown
Railways is running Shramik special services to move migrants during the lockdown(HT Photo/Representative)
         

A Shramik special train with 1,200 labourers from Bihar will leave from Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Sunday. District collector Vishram Meena told HT that the train will be bound for Motihari district in Bihar with the first batch of a total of 1,665 Bihar labourers who have registered in Barmer to return home.

The DC said that earlier the administration planned to send them back in busses but requested for a special train due to the large numbers. Meena said that after the request for a special train has been granted, the state is planning to ask for one more train to carry the remaining 465 workers in Barmer along with a similar number of workers from Bihar stranded in Jodhpur.

Also Read: ‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah

He said talks were on with Jodhpur district administration so that the remaining migrants from both the district could be returned to Bihar.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The district administration is also taking care to follow the protocol for such journey.

“Buses have been moved to blocks to gather all labourers at the district headquarter. As per the government guideline, medical department has been asked to conduct medical screening of all the workers before they are allowed to enter the railway station,” said Meena. Social distancing must be followed, he added.

Meena said the workers will not have to pay any fare as the Rajasthan government has decided to bear the cost of their journey.

tags
top news
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Crisis-struck Pakistani auto industry faces massive threat in Covid-19 times
Crisis-struck Pakistani auto industry faces massive threat in Covid-19 times
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In