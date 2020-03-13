e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: DGCA asks airlines to consider waiving cancellation charges

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted industry, travel, entertainment and sports worldwide, and prompted airlines to appeal for urgent aid from their governments.

india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 15:39 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An airline worker stands in the empty international terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, amid reports of the coronavirus, on March 11. (Reuters Photo)
         

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation and reschedule charges or look at providing any other incentive, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the current scenario, it would be appropriate if airlines support their passenger in this tough time by waiving off cancellation/reschedule charges or by providing any other incentive,” the aviation regulator said in a circular.

Tracking Coronavirus Outbreak: Live Updates

The circular, dated March 12, has been addressed to all scheduled international airlines operating to/from India.

“In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly,” it said.

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted industry, travel, entertainment and sports worldwide, and prompted airlines to appeal for urgent aid from their governments.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global industry group representing airlines, called on governments to consider extending lines of credit, reducing infrastructure costs and cutting taxes. US travel curbs on much of continental Europe announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening deepened the sector’s misery that began after the virus emerged in China late last year and reduced traffic.

Stock markets battered airlines amid growing concerns about the sector’s financial viability.

Norwegian Air said it would cut 4,000 flights and temporarily lay off up to half of its employees due to the coronavirus outbreak, while Delta Air Lines said it would cancel flights on eight US routes to Europe after Friday.

US airports told the White House they expected to lose at least $3.7 billion this year - an estimate made before the latest European restrictions.

Meanwhile, Air India on Thursday decided to cancel all its flights to Kuwait till April 30 and curtail services to various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka.

The move comes a day after the national carrier announced temporary suspension of its services to Rome, Milan and Seoul, amid the coronavirus pandemic which has triggered imposition of travel restrictions by various countries across the globe.

