Home / India News / Coronavirus patient dined at Hyatt Regency in Delhi, restaurant staff under self-quarantine

Coronavirus patient dined at Hyatt Regency in Delhi, restaurant staff under self-quarantine

Government authorities said that the man who tested positive for the infection had dined at Hyatt Regency’s La Piazza restaurant in Delhi on February 28.

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The development comes a day after India confirmed two fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Monday. (PTI)
         

The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday said that all the staff present at its La Piazza restaurant on February 28 have been asked to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days. The development comes after government authorities confirmed that the coronavirus patient from Delhi had dined at its restaurant.

Earlier in the day, government authorities said that the man who tested positive for the infection had dined at Hyatt Regency’s La Piazza restaurant on February 28.

The restaurant has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building, news agency ANI reported.

This comes a day after India confirmed two fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Monday. A Delhi resident and a 24-year-old boy from Hyderabad were tested positive for the infection.

Earlier today, a school-based in Noida announced that it will remain shut for the next few days as a few of its students attended a birthday party hosted by the coronavirus patient on February 28.

“We are sanitising the Shriram Millennium School as a precautionary measure. A few students from the school attended a birthday party hosted by the Coronavirus patient from Delhi on February 28. We have called for a parents’ meeting to spread awareness on the issue so that there is no panic. We are in touch with the school authorities and parents to ensure that all the required precautions are taken by the affected persons,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Another premier school in Noida said it will remain shut until March 9 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus scare in the national capital.

“It has been decided to close Shiv Nadar School until the 9th of March in order to sanitize our spaces and completely remove all scope for the further spread of this virus,” read the official statement from Shiv Nadar School, Noida.

According to reports, the coronavirus patient from Delhi recently travelled to Italy and was diagnosed for the virus at Delhi’s RML (Dr Ram Manohar Lohia) Hospital.

The Hyderabad patient had a travel history to Dubai, the government said on Monday, adding that both the cases are currently stable.

