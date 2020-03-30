Prevent movement of migrant workers, ensure 50% services for essential service providers: DTC

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:11 IST

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has directed all authorities to prevent the movement of passengers, including migrant workers and daily wage earners, in Delhi.

In an order dated 29 March 2020, the DTC directed all regional managers and depot managers to comply with the lockdown measures taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the directive, only 50% of services are to be made available to essential service providers who carry designated ID proofs or passes with them.

The buses must have stickers pasted on the left wind screen in the front which says “for staff of essential services only & on government duty”.

Defaulters and violators will be charged for non-compliance under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order read.

This comes a day after the Cente rapped state authorities for allowing the movement of migrant workers and daily wage earners during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The authorities have been directed to ensure all possible support and assistance to migrant workers at the place of their work along with their daily wages.

“There has been movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country. Directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed. States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only movement of goods should be allowed. DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for the implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act,” the directive read.

“It has been advised that adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant laborers be made at the place of their work. Centre had yesterday issued orders for use of SDRF funds for this purpose. Sufficient funds are available with States in this head,” the release read.

India entered the sixth day of the 3-week lockdown announced by PM Modi last week to break the chain of coronavirus infections in the country. So far, over 1,000 people have been infected by the virus in the country while 27 people have died.