Coronavirus: Restriction on burial visits during Shab-e-Barat in West Bengal

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 10:29 IST

To restrict the movement of people during Shab-e-Barat on Wednesday and Thursday (April 8, 9), the West Bengal government urged members of the Muslim community not to take out processions and visit burial grounds to pay homage to their ancestors which is a normal practice on this occasion.

“I urge people not to leave their homes for the sake of their own safety. Please pray from home. The Bengali new year’s day is also round the corner. Let us all follow the safety guidelines,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bengali new year’s day, or Poila Boisakh, will be observed on April 14, the last day of the ongoing 21-day lockdown unless it is extended.

The All Bengal Imams Association has also instructed the imams of all mosques to ask members of the community to pray from home during Shab-e-Barat.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has imposed restrictions as well. “People may visit burial grounds only to bury the dead,” said Kolkata mayor and urban development minister Firhad Hakim.