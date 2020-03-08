e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus scare dampens Holi celebrations, sale of water-guns and toys see a sharp slump

Coronavirus scare dampens Holi celebrations, sale of water-guns and toys see a sharp slump

Many farmhouses and five-star hotels across Delhi/NCR have cancelled their Holi celebration events and signature pool parties in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wearing protective masks following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the country at Sadar Bazar in Gurugram. Thousands of people come to the Sadar Bazar everyday for shopping.
People wearing protective masks following multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the country at Sadar Bazar in Gurugram. Thousands of people come to the Sadar Bazar everyday for shopping. (HT Photo)
         

The coronavirus scare in India has dampened the mood for many for the upcoming Holi celebrations. Not only have the Resident Welfare Associations and housing societies across the national capital region called off the otherwise boisterous Holi events, the sale of Holi toys and other items have also taken a hit.

Many farmhouses and five-star hotels across Delhi/NCR have cancelled their Holi celebration events and signature pool parties.

“We have cancelled it as a precautionary measure against Covid-19,” said Vishal Singh, General Manager at Delhi’s Hyatt Regency.

An unprecedented slump in the sales of Holi toys has been reported at Sadar Bazar. According to reports, “Made in India” Holi products are selling fast over their Chinese counterparts.

A prominent trader at Sadar Bazar told Hindustan Times that most of his Holi goods are lying unsold. Almost 80 per cent of the Holi toys had come from China before December when the coronavirus scare first surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Vicky Gupta, one of the biggest importers of water-guns from China says around 40 per cent of his pichkari stock remains unsold.

Soft toy dealer Rajender Sharma, who is also the general secretary of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association, said that people are wary of buying Holi toys and pichkaris as most of them are made in China. People are under the scare of coronavirus.

The virus has infected as many as 34 in India, no death has been reported. Over half of the total number of positive cases in India comprises foreign nationals. Other patients have reported to have travelled to at least one of the coronavirus affected countries.

tags
top news
PM signs off from social media on Women’s Day, women achievers take over
PM signs off from social media on Women’s Day, women achievers take over
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news