Coronavirus scare dampens Holi celebrations, sale of water-guns and toys see a sharp slump

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 09:47 IST

The coronavirus scare in India has dampened the mood for many for the upcoming Holi celebrations. Not only have the Resident Welfare Associations and housing societies across the national capital region called off the otherwise boisterous Holi events, the sale of Holi toys and other items have also taken a hit.

Many farmhouses and five-star hotels across Delhi/NCR have cancelled their Holi celebration events and signature pool parties.

“We have cancelled it as a precautionary measure against Covid-19,” said Vishal Singh, General Manager at Delhi’s Hyatt Regency.

An unprecedented slump in the sales of Holi toys has been reported at Sadar Bazar. According to reports, “Made in India” Holi products are selling fast over their Chinese counterparts.

A prominent trader at Sadar Bazar told Hindustan Times that most of his Holi goods are lying unsold. Almost 80 per cent of the Holi toys had come from China before December when the coronavirus scare first surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Vicky Gupta, one of the biggest importers of water-guns from China says around 40 per cent of his pichkari stock remains unsold.

Soft toy dealer Rajender Sharma, who is also the general secretary of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association, said that people are wary of buying Holi toys and pichkaris as most of them are made in China. People are under the scare of coronavirus.

The virus has infected as many as 34 in India, no death has been reported. Over half of the total number of positive cases in India comprises foreign nationals. Other patients have reported to have travelled to at least one of the coronavirus affected countries.