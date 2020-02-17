e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus scare: Dehradun cops dump alcometers to check drunken driving

Coronavirus scare: Dehradun cops dump alcometers to check drunken driving

The police said stopping use of alcometers was a precautionary step.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:19 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The threat of coronavirus has forced DehradunmPOlice to stoop using alcometers to check drunken driving.
The threat of coronavirus has forced DehradunmPOlice to stoop using alcometers to check drunken driving.(Representative image/HT Photo)
         

In the wake of coronavirus threat across the globe, Dehradun police have stopped using alcometers to check drunken driving in the city.

Deputy inspector general Dehradun, Arun Mohan Joshi issued the order to all the police stations and outposts of the city.

“Considering the deadly outbreak of coronavirus, we have decided to stop using alchometers to check drunken driving as a precautionary measure. As the gadget requires one to exhale into it, there are chances that he might catch the virus from any infected person who had earlier exhaled into it,” Joshi said Sunday.

He said, “Till further notice on the same, if required police would take blood or urine samples of any suspect of drunken driving.”

Meanwhile scientists from the Nainital-based Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) have cancelled their tours to foreign countries amid coronavirus threat.

Scientists from ARIES usually visit different countries for space related science research but after the coronavirus outbreak, two of its scientists have cancelled their scheduled tour to China and Taiwan.

According to officials, senior scientist Anil Pandey, who had to go to Taiwan on February 2, cancelled his tour due to the coronavirus scare.

In the past two months, Pandey participated in a collaborative programme with Taiwan for a specific space study programme.

Similarly, another senior scientist, Alok Gupta who was awarded a fellowship in Shanghai, China in the second week of February, did not go there.

Gupta had a seven-day tour scheduled for research and study at the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, but he too has cancelled his trip.

tags
top news
Delhi Court issues new death warrant to execute 4 gang rape convicts at 6 am on March 3
Delhi Court issues new death warrant to execute 4 gang rape convicts at 6 am on March 3
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Delhi portfolios allocated, Arvind Kejriwal won’t hold additional charge: Report
Delhi portfolios allocated, Arvind Kejriwal won’t hold additional charge: Report
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news