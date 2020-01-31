Coronavirus scare in Odisha as China-returned MBBS student fears he is infected

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 23:31 IST

An Odisha youth pursuing his medical education in China who recently returned home has written to the State government suspecting he may be infected by the deadly coronavirus infection.

“I came to the district headquarter hospital in Phulbani for a health check-up as I have been suffering from cold and cough after I returned home recently from China. Though the outbreak of the virus in China was reported after my return on January 11, I have a fear that I might have also been infected by Coronavirus,” says the student’s letter addressed to Kandhamal district collector and the Chief District Medical Officer.

Without disclosing the identity of the student, Kandhamal CDMO Rajyashree Patnaik said he was living near Wuhan province in China which is the epicentre of coronavirus’ novel strain.

The administration says it will take at least 2-3 days to ascertain if the student is indeed carrying the deadly virus.

“As of now there is no confirmation that the student has been infected with coronavirus. The symptoms exhibited by the student seem more like a normal viral infection. He has been supplied with a mask and his blood samples would be sent to Pune-based virology lab where it would take two-three days for inspection and then only we can confirm whether he really has any infection,” said Patnaik.

The CDMO said the student has been referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further medical examination.

The State Government has opened special wards in five major hospitals in different locations for the treatment of Coronavirus cases.