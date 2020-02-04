Coronavirus scare triggers exodus of Bengal labourers from Kerala

india

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:59 IST

Following detection of three cases of the deadly coronavirus infection in Kerala, hundreds of migrant labourers from Bengal’s Murshidabad district are leaving the southern state out of panic. Those who have already returned to their villages said a few hundred more are waiting for confirmation of their train bookings.

District officials said that though there are no official records, about 0.2 million youths from Murshidabad district work in states across the country. Most of these men prefer to go to Kerala to work as mason because contractors pay higher wages than in other states.

Md. Masud, a labourer from Natungram village in Murshidabad said, “We get between Rs.500-600 a day in any place in Bengal whereas the rate for the same job is Rs.900-1000 in Kerala. Thousands of us go to Kerala for jobs. But many are now returning.”

Md. Hasanujjaman, Shabir Sheikh and some other youths from Chachanda village in the Shamserganj police station area went to Kollam district in Kerala to work at a construction site. They returned home two days ago.

Shabir Sheikh said, “We came to know about the disease from our family members. They asked us to return after they saw on television that people have been affected by coronavirus in Kerala.”

“In Kerala, we saw many people wearing masks. We were not aware of the reason. Many of our colleagues are waiting as they are yet to be paid by their contractors,” said Sheikh.

Mustakin Sheikh, a labourer from Jaikrishnapur village, said, “Many youths from Murshidabad are working in Payyannur. They are planning to return as well. Many have booked train tickets in the Tatkal scheme.”

Ujir Sheikh and Mabinul Sheikh are masons from the district’s Farakka area. They returned on Monday. “We don’t understand the local language of Kerala but we came to know about the coronavirus patients from relatives who called us. They advised us to return,” said Ujir Sheikh.

They said, “Ten of us used to share accommodation in Kerala. Four of us returned out of fear. The others are on their way. We will not return to Kerala till the situation is under control.”

The minister of state for labour and Trinamool lawmaker from the district’s Jangipur constituency, Jakir Hossain said, “I have heard that some people have returned from Kerala out of fear but no one has officially brought the matter in our notice.”

He said, “Our government is ready to help the labourers if they seek assistance.”