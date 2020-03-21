Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urged Indians to follow to help fight Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:22 IST

With India reporting a total of 283 coronavirus positive cases till Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again appealed to the people to help the government as well as health officials to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by avoiding non-essential travel. In the span of a week, this is the second time that the Prime Minister has urged the people to exercise caution and restraint.

1. On Thursday, in a televised address to the nation, PM Modi appealed to the people to observe a self-imposed Janta Curfew from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm and requested the people to stay indoors to help break the chain of transmission of the disease.

2. He also requested the people not to indulge in panic buying to hoard groceries, food items or household essentials. The Prime Minister assured people that all necessary supplies would be available in the country in the days to come.

3. He also urged people to spend a few minutes on Sunday applauding those who were leading from the front in the fight against coronavirus. All those people like doctors, nurses, mediapersons, chemists and those involved in other essential services needed to be acknowledged, the PM said.

4. Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets on Saturday urged the citizens of the country to refrain from non-essential travel and to avoid crowds at railway stations and bus stands.

5. In a fresh appeal, he urged people who were rushing back to their villages and hometowns fearing further spread of the coronavirus to stay where they were and not to put new places at risk of the disease.

6. The Prime Minister appealed to the people to worry about their own health and that of their families and not to put others at risk by moving from one place to another.

7. PM Modi requested all senior citizens above the age of 60 and children below the age of 10 to follow health guidelines and isolation norms and not step out of their houses since they were the most vulnerable of the population.

8. He asked people to practice social distancing as it is one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

9. One of the primary appeals that the Prime Minister made to the people of the country was to stay indoors and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. He advised people to work from home whenever possible.

10. Stressing on the grave and unprecedented situation in the country due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, PM Modi advised citizens to spare a thought for the less fortunate and reminded that they too needed to protect their families in these tough times. He advised people not to cut salaries of those they employed in their homes or offices if they were unable to come to work due to the pandemic.