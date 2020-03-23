e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: DGCA issues social distancing guidelines for airlines, airport operators

Coronavirus update: DGCA issues social distancing guidelines for airlines, airport operators

From requesting flyers to keep a distance of minimum one metre at check-in counters, waiting areas and during security checks, the DGCA also asked authorities to provide sanitisers for staff and passengers at the aircraft gates.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
A traveller at the Patna Airport, Bihar. The DGCA has issued guidelines for social distancing for airports to help curb coronavirus from spreading.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued several guidelines on social distancing for airlines and airport operators as the number of cases in India soared to 415 and the government clamped a lockdown in many states.

From requesting flyers to keep a distance of minimum one metre at check-in counters, waiting areas and during security checks, the regulatory body also asked authorities to provide sanitisers for staff and passengers at the aircraft gates.

One of the guidelines was for cabin crew to maintain adequate distance while serving the passengers.

“Passengers to be advised to sit at adequate distance in waiting area, keeping one seat vacant. Ensure that boarding is done in a manner to avoid bunching of passengers at any time and also ensure adequate spacing between passengers in boarding lines,” DGCA said in a circular.

“Seat allocation at the time of Check-in to be done to in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty,” it said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court directed authorities to suspend breath analyser tests (BAT) through tube process for air traffic controllers till March 27.

The high court directed the authorities to hold an urgent meeting on Tuesday to explore alternative methods for the test.

Justice Pratibha M Singh directed the Directorate General of Medical Services to hold an urgent meeting with DGCA, the Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India), doctors and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to explore alternatives of BAT.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

The court was hearing a plea by the Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India) seeking direction to DGCA and AAI to temporarily suspend the BAT through the current tube process to prevent further spread of the virus.

