Coronavirus update: Karnataka CM tells employers not to cut salaries

Yediyurappa said such a compassionate gesture will support the poor and needy to overcome this hard time.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 13:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday requested employers not to cut the salaries of their employees amid the Covid-19 lockdown
B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday requested employers not to cut the salaries of their employees amid the Covid-19 lockdown(PTI)
         

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday requested employers not to cut the salaries of their employees amid the Covid-19 lockdown

“I request all the employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants, drivers etc.. who are not able to work due to social distancing,” tweeted Yediyurappa.

He said such a compassionate gesture will support the poor and needy to overcome this hard time.

