Coronavirus update: Kerala locks down after 95 Covid-19 cases

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 10:11 IST

Kerala on Monday announced a state-wide lockdown until the end of March after it reported 28 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 95 in the state so far.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the situation in the state is serious and the government will do everything possible to come out of this.

He said the 28 fresh cases were detected on Monday taking the total number of affected to 95—including the four patients discharged earlier.

Out of the 28 cases detected, 25 returned from Dubai and three others are secondary infections

No public transport vehicles will be allowed but cargo carriers can run. All essential services will operate and private vehicles will also be allowed.

“We are going through a difficult situation. We have to face it united. The government is on the forefront in the battle against the enemy. All will have to obey its directive in letter and spirit,” he said.

The maximum number of affected at 19 was in Kasaragod in north Kerala. Out of the 28 cases detected, 25 returned from Dubai and three others are secondary infections, officials said.

The number of people under observation also rose sharply to 64,320 and out of these 63,937 were in homes and 383 in hospitals. At least 2987 were tested negative and more than 500 results are awaited.

Last month, three patients were discharged after they tested negative and another was discharged in Kannur in north Kerala on Monday. They had returned from China.

Under the strict measures enforced by the government, no public transport vehicles will be allowed but cargo carriers can run. Similarly, all essential services will operate and private vehicles will also be allowed.

Crowding of people will not be allowed anywhere and if necessary district collectors can clamp Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The chief minister said people who are found outside their home will be arrested in the worst-affected Kasaragod. He said restaurant can work but they will be allowed only home delivery.

The government has also decided to arrange accommodation for health workers near their hospitals. Migrant workers, who were stranded without work in the state, will be provided free food and accommodation facilities.

Kerala is home to at least 30 lakh migrant workers from north-east and north.

As the situation turned serious, the government also decided to recruit more health personnel and arrange more beds in hospitals. Similarly, it has also roped in private hospitals.

Kerala was the first to report Covid-19 cases in the country in January after three medical students returned from China’s Wuhan, where the virus broke out first.

All three were later discharged and the state was keeping a strict vigil but as people started flocking from other countries including the Gulf and Europe the number rose steadily.

Kerala has a huge expatriate population with around 28 lakh and 70% of them are in the Middle East. The density of population is also quite high in the state at 860 persons per sq/km.

India has reported 471 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths so far.