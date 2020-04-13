Coronavirus Update: Maharashtra breaches 2,000 mark with 82 new Covid-19 cases

india

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 2064 cases of Covid-19 with 82 new infections, including 59 in Mumbai, the state’s health department said, even as the government will hold meetings to discuss ways to implement its plan for the second phase of lockdown.

Other than the 59 Covid-19 patients in Mumbai, there were 12 in Malegaon, five in Thane, three in Pimpri Chinchwad, two in Palghar and one in Vasai virar -1 according to officials.

No deaths were reported from anywhere, they said, on the 20th day of the nationwide lockdown to break the chain of infections.

The state had crossed 1000 cases last Tuesday but reported more than 100 per day the past nine days, including three days that saw more than 200 cases.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus infections, the state government will hold high-level meetings on Monday to discuss the plan to divide the districts into green, orange and red zones and allow industrial activities in areas that have no cases.

The state may relax the restrictions in the second phase in eight districts with no patients till date once the Centre clarified its stand on their implementation.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has already announced that the lockdown period will be extended by two week after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Thackeray had last week hinted at relaxing the restrictions in some parts.

The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on Tuesday, has now been extended till April 30 and the CM has warned to extend it further if the people don’t follow the restrictions strictly.

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, which are earmarked as red zones are expected to see restrictions tightened and the area with no or fewer numbers of patients may get have more relaxed rules.

The movements in these densely-populated areas are going to the restricted further with the help of more security forces.

Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Nanded, Solapur, Parbhani and Nandurbar district have no Covid-19 patients and are likely to be earmarked at green zones and may relaxation in restrictions.

The industrial units with a minimum number of employees and the capacity to implement social distancing are likely to be allowed to open their shutters.

The industrial activities are expected to be allowed only these districts in green zones, the state’s health minister Rajesh Tope has hinted.

Under the orange zone which will have districts with less than 15 positive patients, there may be a relaxation on activities for essential services.

India on Monday recorded 308 deaths related to the coronavirus disease, 35 in the last 24 hours, and 620 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally across the country to 9152, according to the Union health ministry data.