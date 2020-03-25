Coronavirus update: PM Modi to interact with people of Varanasi via video conferencing today

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the people of his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, via video conferencing today on the issue of coronavirus. The PM’s interaction will take place today at 5 pm.

“I will interact with the people of my constituency of Varanasi on the situation arising out of coronavirus. You can join this conversation through video conferencing at 5 pm on March 25. If you have any suggestion or question, can share it by going to the comment section of the NaMo app,” his tweet read.

Will be interacting with the citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing on the 25th at 5 PM. Join the interaction directly via the NaMo App. Do also share your ideas and suggestions for it. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/Q1F43UjeBs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Earlier today, the prime minister took to social media and extended greetings in the event of the beginning of Navratri. The prime minister said that these festivals are being observed in testing times and called for everyone to celebrate inside their homes while following the lockdown directions.

“We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar. Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives,” PM Modi tweeted out.

“We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace. The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances. May we keep working to fight COVID-19 together,” another tweet read.

On Tuesday evening, in his address to the nation of coronavirus, the prime minister called for a 3-week nationwide lockdown and urged people not to step out of their homes.

PM Modi said the country will have to bear the economic cost of lockdown but saving the life of every citizen is his priority and the priority of the Central and state governments as also of local administrations.