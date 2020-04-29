Coronavirus update: These districts in UP could be the first to get lockdown relaxation

india

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 09:32 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is on the rise. In Uttar Pradesh, the tally has breached the 2,000-mark. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has indicated to start some activities in the districts that aren’t under the grip of Covid-19 or are less affected due to the infection.

The chief minister has directed for an action plan to be prepared for the relaxation activities in the ‘green zone’, HT’s Hindi Language publication Live Hindustan reported. On Tuesday, CM Adityanath held a Covid-19 review meeting with the officials of Team 11. He said that an action plan should be prepared for how to start industrial units after May 3.

As of now, 15 districts in the state are in the ‘green zone’ where not a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported. These districts include Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Ballia, Deoria, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Dehat, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur Fatehpur, Chandauli and Sonbhadra.

Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh stood at 2053 on Wednesday. 462 patients in the state have recovered from the disease or have been discharged while 34 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.

The Covid-19 tally in the country breached the 31000-mark on Wednesday. India reported a total of 31332 coronavirus cases, Ministry of Health stated. The figure includes 22629 active cases, 7695 patients who have been cured or discharged and over 1000 fatalities. The extended phase of coronavirus lockdown in the country will come to an end on May 3 if not further extended.