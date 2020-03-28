e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: US announces additional $174 million aid to 64 countries, including $ 2.9 million to India

Coronavirus update: US announces additional $174 million aid to 64 countries, including $ 2.9 million to India

The US State Department said it is providing USD 2.9 million to help the Indian government prepare laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness, and more.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 04:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Coronavirus update: The $174 million aid is in addition to the $100 million aid announced by the US in February.
Coronavirus update: The $174 million aid is in addition to the $100 million aid announced by the US in February.(Reuters File Photo )
         

The United States on Friday announced $174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This is in addition to the $100 million aid announced by the US in February.

The newly announced assistance is part of a larger American global response package across multiple departments and agencies, including the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The funding is for 64 of the most at-risk countries facing the threat of the global pandemic.

The US State Department said it is providing $2.9 million to help the Indian government prepare laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness, and more.

“This builds upon the foundation of more than $1.4 billion in health assistance out of the more than $2.8 billion in US assistance for India over the last 20 years,” the State Department said.

According to United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick, the new assistance builds on the US’ record of global health leadership.

“For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in public health. The US has saved lives, protected people who are most vulnerable to disease, built health institutions, and promoted the stability of communities and nations,” he told reporters.

In South Asia, the State Department is providing $1 million in health funding to help it strengthen monitoring and better prepare communities to identify potential outbreaks.

To bolster its national COVID-19 action plan, the United States has also redirected more than $1 million in existing funding for training of healthcare providers and other urgent needs.

It is providing $1.3 million to Sri Lanka, $1.8 million to Nepal, $3.4 million to Bangladesh and $5 million to Afghanistan to help them fight the pandemic.

top news
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy
Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news