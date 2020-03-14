e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus update: US Embassy, Consulates in India cancel all visa appointments

Coronavirus update: US Embassy, Consulates in India cancel all visa appointments

All visa appointments from March 16 have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 10:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
US embassy has decided cancel all visa appointments from March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
US embassy has decided cancel all visa appointments from March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times/File Photo)
         

The US Embassy and Consulates in India have cancelled all visa appointments from March 16 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

US President Donald Trump on Friday officially declared a national emergency that he said would give states and territories access to up to USD 50 billion in federal funds to combat coronavirus.

A statement issued by the US Embassy here said, “US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward.” “Your visa appointment stands as cancelled. Once Mission India resumes regular consular operations, appointments will be made available and you will be able to reschedule,” it said.

The deadly virus, which has killed over 5,000 people globally, has spread to 46 of the 50 US states, with nearly 2,000 cases being reported from across the country.

tags
top news
Fast-tracked and extensive testing key to coronavirus containment
Fast-tracked and extensive testing key to coronavirus containment
Yes Bank rescue plan comes into effect, withdrawal limit to end next week
Yes Bank rescue plan comes into effect, withdrawal limit to end next week
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested
MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
China talks science but floats conspiracy theory on coronavirus origin
China talks science but floats conspiracy theory on coronavirus origin
Unrest in Rajasthan Cong over choice of Rajya Sabha candidate
Unrest in Rajasthan Cong over choice of Rajya Sabha candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news