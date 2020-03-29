Coronavirus: With 28 new patients, Maharashtra Covid-19 cases soar over 180

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:31 IST

Maharashtra is one such state which is worst-hit by coronavirus. The number of cases in the state has jumped over 180. By Saturday evening, the state had seen 28 new cases which pushed the total number of cases to 181.

Five patients successfully recovered from the infection and were discharged on Saturday evening. As many as 25 people have made a recovery and have been discharged in the state so far.

The number of deaths of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to six yesterday as an 85-year-old doctor - who died the day before - was confirmed to have suffered from coronavirus.

Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to include treatment for coronavirus under its health care scheme Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojna from April 1.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that all grocery and daily needs shops would remain open in the state to avoid panic like situations.

A government official said that vehicles used in providing essential services and commodities during the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown will be given e- passes in Maharashtra. Those deploying these vehicles can apply online with Maharashtra police.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 1,000 mark on Saturday. India recorded 135 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) yesterday, one of the highest single-day spikes. Fresh deaths were reported in India from states like Kerala, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Covid-19 death toll in the country has jumped to to 21, according to official data from states.

