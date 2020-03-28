With Covid-19 pandemic ‘accelerating’, countries witness record rise in number of deaths

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:48 IST

The coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating”, the World Health Organisation warned. The virus has infected around a staggering 600,000 people across the globe. 24,000 people have already succumbed to death due to Covid-19 infection worldwide. With the virus heading westwards, European nations as well the United States of America have reported more severity in the number of cases as well the rate of Covid-19 fatalities as compared to the original epicentre - China.

Italy, Spain, Iran, France and the United States have the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths besides China. What is peculiar is that these countries are also witnessing a dramatic rise in the number of daily fatalities.

Italy, this week, recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day with over 800 people dying. Death toll in Italy surged by 919 to a total of 9,134 on Friday. Spain was not behind and registered over 700 deaths in a day earlier this week. Over 300 Covid-19 deaths were reported in France on Thursday. The United States, which now has over 1,000 coronavirus deaths, recorded over 300 deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday.

According to reports, the total number of coronavirus cases in America tops a whopping 100,000 now, surpassing China’s record of the highest number of Covid-19 cases with over 81,000 patients. According to an analysis, New York City area may suffer a more severe outbreak than those experienced in Wuhan, China or the Italy’s Lombardy region if the rate of growth in Covid-19 cases continues. Death toll in New York alone jumped to 519 on Friday, 40 per cent of total US coronavirus deaths.

In India, 19 people have been killed by the deadly virus. On Saturday, as per the health ministry data, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country jumped to 873. Nearly 90 Covid-19 patients in the country have recovered from the virus.