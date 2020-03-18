Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:37 IST

The government has asked for rescheduling of all ongoing examinations including for board students of class X and XII conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and varsity examinations as part of the efforts to reduce community spreading of the deadly COVID 19 infection that has led to widespread shutdown of public activities across the country.

Ministry of Human resource development has said that the examinations should be rescheduled after the end of March.

Most of the schools have already been shut down till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

CBSE examinations for class X started on February 15 and were scheduled to continue till March 20, 2020. Examinees appeared in the Social Science paper on Wednesday and were supposed to sit in examination for Information and Computer Technology and Computer Applications on Friday, March 20.

Board examinations for class XII students also began on February 15 and were scheduled to continue till March 30, 2020. Students appeared in Legal Studies, Shorthand (English) both Old and New, Food Production III and Food Production papers on Wednesday, March 18 and students appearing for language papers were supposed to take the test tomorrow.

Examinations for Hindi Elective and Core subjects were scheduled for March 20 followed by the examinations for the papers of Computer Science (New and Old), Information Technology and Informatics Practicals (New and Old).



Examination for Geography is scheduled for March 23, followed by Business Studies and Business Administration on March 24, Home Science on March 26 and Sociology on March 30.

The new dates for the examinations have not been announced yet.