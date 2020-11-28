Cosmos Malabaricus: India, Netherlands to release ‘treasure trove’ of Dutch archival records on Kerala

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:54 IST

A project highlighting Kerala’s history based on 17th-century Dutch records and aimed at making records of already digitised archival material from the government in the Netherlands accessible to a larger base of readers, including scholars from India and the world, is soon going to be launched. The Cosmos Malabaricus project is currently under consideration of authorities from India and the Netherlands.

The Indian embassy in the Netherlands, in a tweet, said the Cosmos Malabaricus project was a seven-year-old collaboration and initiatives have been taken to discuss the project with various stakeholders. “Cosmos Malabaricus a 7-year collaboration to shed light into history of Kerala using archival material pertaining to Dutch East India Company available in India & the Netherlands was discussed between various stakeholders in online discussion at the initiative of Indian Embassy,” the Indian embassy tweeted on Friday.

Dutch historical archives from the 17th century will be translated and summaries published in English for the people of Kerala and others, a statement from the Indian embassy in the Netherlands said, according to news agency PTI.

The statement hailed the information, written in the classic 17th-century Dutch language, as a “treasure trove” having descriptions of political and military organisations, dynastic developments, economic matters, social and religious aspects of Kerala between 1643 and 1852. It is available for audiences in the Netherlands, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in India, the statement said.

In October 2019, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited India on their first official state visit to the country, during which an agreement was signed between National Archives of the Netherlands and Kerala State Archives for the digitalisation of Dutch records in Kerala, the statement said.

Venu Rajamony, the outgoing Indian ambassador to the Netherlands, was thanked by the participants in Friday’s online discussion regarding the Cosmos Malabaricus project for his efforts in facilitating it.

Arjen Uijterlinde, the ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation from the Dutch ministry of foreign affairs, tweeted “Virtual gathering this morning discussed “Cosmos Malabaricus” - a joint collaboration #research project into the history of #Kerala using Dutch #archivesindia. Thank you, Ambassador @venurajamony for bringing stakeholders together & hosting this meeting! #sharedheritage.”