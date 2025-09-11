Search
Countdown has begun: Rahul Gandhi slams NDA govt in Bihar after police baton-charges protesters in Patna

Published on: Sept 11, 2025 10:20 am IST

Rahul Gandhi said that this time the youth of Bihar will show the government its real place, and the countdown has begun.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the NDA government in Bihar after police baton-charged protesters in Patna.

Raebareli, Sep 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(ANI)
However, it was not clear whether he was referring to the reported baton charge of workers protesting the state government's move to suspend 16 land surveyors on strike for the past two weeks or the one against aspirants staging a sit-in demanding the release of supplementary results of a Teacher Recruitment Exam.

Gandhi on Wednesday said that this time the youth of the state will show the government its real place, and the countdown has begun.

Sharing a video of police baton-charging protesters, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "When employment is asked for, one gets lathicharge. Instead of rights, one gets atrocities."

"This time, the youth of Bihar will show this 'guNDA' government its real place -- the countdown has begun," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are slated to be held in the next couple of months.

