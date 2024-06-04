Counting day: Rahul Gandhi takes massive lead in Wayanad, show early trends
Wayanad has been a Congress stronghold since it was carved out after the delimitation exercise in 2009
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting for re-election from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, has built up a lead of over 45,000 votes within two hours of counting over his nearest rival, the CPI candidate Annie Raja, showed early counting trends at 9.45am. BJP state president K Surendran is in distant third place.
Wayanad has been a Congress stronghold since it was carved out after the delimitation exercise in 2009. The constituency spreads across Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in north Kerala and has a sizeable Muslim and tribal population.
In 2019, Gandhi had secured 64% of the total 10.87 lakh votes, winning by over 4.3 lakh votes. This time, the CPI nominated its national council leader Annie Raja, wife of national secretary D Raja, in her debut election for the Lok Sabha. Though BJP fielded its state president, the constituency has been traditionally a weak spot for the saffron party.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.