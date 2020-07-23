e-paper
Country of origin must on products: Centre to Delhi HC

On Wednesday, the court granted time to other respondents to file their replies on the plea.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 07:17 IST
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People move past a hoarding of Amazon India outside a metro rail station in New Delhi.
People move past a hoarding of Amazon India outside a metro rail station in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
         

The Centre informed the Delhi high court that e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have to display the country of origin on imported products sold on their platforms while replying to a plea on the same issue.

An affidavit filed by the Centre’s standing counsel Ajay Digpaul before a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan read, “It is respectfully submitted that the declaration of country of origin on the pre-packaged commodity or on the digital and electronic network used for e-commerce transactions is required in case of an imported product and if the product is manufactured indigenously, country of origin may not be mentioned on the product”.

The response came on a plea by advocate Amit Shukla who sought implementation of the Legal Metrology Act 2009 and the rules framed under it which mandate that country of origin has to be displayed on products being sold on e-commerce websites.

The Centre said the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act allowed the mentioning of the country of origin of the product. It said that the enforcement of the rules was the responsibility of the states and union territories.

