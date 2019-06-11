Couple allegedly commit suicide due to pressure from kin

Bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a Sakhoo tree near a field in a village in Khorabar area on Tuesday morning. Locals alerted the police, which sent the bodies for autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra, son of Sarabjeet, and Puja daughter of Omprakash, both residents of the same village.

Prima facie, the police are calling it a case of suicide but are waiting for the post-mortem examination report to definitively pronounce the real cause of death.

“It appears to be a case of suicide at first sight. But, everything will be clear only after the autopsy report comes in. Family members of both are being interrogated in this connection,” SHO Ambika Bhardwaj said. Police said Puja’s relatives had opposed her wishes to marry Dharmendra, who she was in a relationship with for three years.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 23:59 IST