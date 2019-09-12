Couple in their 30s found murdered at Gurgaon home

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:45 IST

A couple, both in their 30s, was found murdered on Thursday morning at their rented house in Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar in the National Capital region.

The bodies of Vikram and Jyoti were found, with multiple stab wounds, at their second-floor home in village Dundahera and one person has been detained, police said.

Vikram worked at a private company in the city and his wife was a homemaker. The incident was reported at 4 am when a member of landlord’s family, who lived on the ground floor heard a commotion. They checked and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood. The landlord rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

The deceased are natives of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had been staying in Gurgaon for past six years. They are survived by a son who is 7-years-old. It is unclear whether or not the child was at home at the time of the incident. The police are questioning a man, who was in the victims’ house, at the time of the incident.

Devender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) Udyog Vihar, said that police was recording statements of the neighbours and family members.

