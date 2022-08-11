Couple kill 4 family members, including a 13-year-old girl, near Kolkata

A couple allegedly killed their four family members, including a 13-year-old girl, at Howrah near Kolkata late on Wednesday, police said and added they have arrested one of the accused, Pallabi, while her husband, Debraj Ghosh, was absconding. The four were the man’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece.

Police said Debraj Ghosh and his brother, Debasis Ghosh, lived in their ancestral two-storey house with their families. The relations between them were strained and they would often fight over an old property dispute. “Their wives also used to fight. On Wednesday ...we could hear them shouting. But as it was raining and it was a regular affair we did not interfere. Later, when we heard screams, we rushed there,” said Subrata Ghosh, a relative of the family who stays in the same neighbourhood.

A police officer said Pallabi quarrelled with his sister-in-law, Rekha, over water before the couple stabbed the four. One of their relatives, who tried to intervene, was also stabbed. “Pallabi has confessed but said that Debraj was not at home when the murders took place. We suspect he was present,” said the officer.