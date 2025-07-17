Couples filmed without consent in Mumbai for reels, Instagram account sparks outrage

An Instagram page that has been posting reels, comprising videos recorded without consent, has recently caught attention of netizens, and sparked multiple debates on various online platforms. Waves crash at Versova Beach ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's arrival in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.(Representative image/Bloomberg)

The Instagram account with the username @mahim_update_ has been posting videos of couples, that have been filmed without consent, since the last three days.

The videos are seen to feature these couples engaging in public displays of affection, around Mumbai's Mahim area, as the username of the account suggests, especially at the beaches.

The account has a follower count of over 2,000 with just four videos.

A Reddit account with the username @InstaCelebGossips flagged the profile, which was shortly condemned by netizens as they debated and expressed outrage over the disturbing acts of filming couples and addressed the issue of infringement of privacy.

Several netizens reported the account, and stressed on the need to address such behaviour of violating privacy. Although the account is not yet withheld by the Meta authorities, it sparked several heated debates over the internet.

This is not the first time something like this has happened.

Earlier, in May 2025, a similar Instagram account secretly posted videos of women aboard the metro in Bengaluru, that were filmed without consent. The account had gained a whopping 5,000 followers who watched the disturbing content.

Shortly after the account was flagged by a BJP MP, PC Mohan, the unpleasant content was criticised by netizens.

PC Mohan called it a “blatant violation of privacy and dignity”, adding that such actions are not only creepy but constitute a serious crime, as he wrote on X. He also tagged the Bengaluru City Police, urging them to take immediate action.

The account with the username @metro_chicks , now stands disappeared from Instagram.

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP from Bangalore South, also condemned the irksome action, as he took to his X.

“This is a gross violation of dignity and safety, and there must be zero tolerance for such behaviour,” Surya posted on X.

Surya also tagged the police, and asked them to act swiftly and decisively. “This must never happen again,” he added.