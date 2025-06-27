Bengaluru's Namma Metro to allow ticket booking via popular mobility apps: Report

In good news for commuters, getting around Bengaluru on public transport is about to become a lot easier. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working on a new initiative that will let Namma Metro passengers book tickets through a range of popular mobility apps, thanks to its upcoming integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), The Hindu reported. Bengaluru Namma Metro tickets can now be booked using apps such as Rapido, Tummoc etc.

One app for your entire journey

This move will enhance last mile connectivity and allow commuters to plan and pay for their entire trip - whether it’s hopping into an auto, catching a BMTC bus, or riding the metro - all from a single app like Tummoc, Rapido, and several others. The goal is to offer a seamless, door-to-door travel experience and reduce the hassle of switching between multiple platforms, officials said, as per the report.

With the ONDC platform partnering with over ten mobility apps, commuters will be able to choose their preferred app to book everything they need for their journey in one go, a BMRCL official told the publication.

The project is part of a larger push towards integrated public transport, making it easier for people to connect different legs of their trip. Whether it’s buying a metro ticket, recharging a smart card, or getting a bus pass, all of it will soon be possible from a single digital platform. BMRCL has already taken steps in this direction by partnering with a private tech company to bring metro ticketing to multiple apps, the report stated.

Other efforts include QR code-based ticketing through WhatsApp (launched in 2022), as well as collaborations with Paytm and Amazon Pay for smart card top-ups and mobile ticketing. However, until now, those solutions didn’t fully address first and last-mile transport needs.

This digital shift will also promote the use of public transport by reducing wait times and improving accessibility. With the option to plan multi-modal routes in one go, commuters can avoid juggling multiple apps and focus more on getting to their destination.