Hyderabad Metro video of intimate couples leaked, probe launched

At least three videos of young couples sharing intimate moments in the elevators of Hyderabad metro stations have been leaked over the last 24 hours. The video grabs that have been widely circulated were taken from the CCTV footage obtained from the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s control room.

An official spokesman of the HMRL confirmed that the footage relates to metro stations run by the company.

“We are investigating the leak,” the spokesman said, adding that appropriate steps would be taken to improve surveillance to prevent “such kind of misuse of elevators”.

The elevators are equipped with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. While in two videos, the couples appeared to be unaware of the presence of CCTV cameras in the lift, in the third one, the couple appeared to have spotted the camera.

Elevators are meant for facilitating movement of the old and the disabled between platforms and other floors of the Metro station premises.

There have been similar instances of CCTV footage of couples sharing a private moment at metro stations getting leaked elsewhere in the country.

In Delhi, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to the national capital’s metro services, had then decided to approach DMRC to make a foolproof arrangement for the monitoring of CCTVs in the stations.

A senior CISF official had then said people from other agencies should not be allowed to enter the control room where footage can be accessed.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:31 IST