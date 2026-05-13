Courier, coaching belt and ‘private mafia’: Tracing the leaked NEET UG 2026 paper from Nashik to Gurugram

A third-year BAMS student from Nashik who allegedly bought the NEET-UG 2026 question paper for ₹10 lakh and sold it onward to a person in Gurugram for ₹15 lakh — both transactions conducted by courier — is at the centre of a paper leak investigation that has now been handed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), police officers in Rajasthan and Maharashtra said. A CBI team took custody of Shubham Khairnar, the accused from Nashik, who is the starting point of this entire NEET paper leak. (PTI)

Nashik police detained Shubham Khairnar, who is from Nashik and studying in Bhopal, on Tuesday. The CBI, which took over the investigation from the Rajasthan Special Operations Group the same day, is expected to take Khairnar’s custody for further interrogation. His questioning, a senior Nashik police officer said, is expected to establish the identities of those from whom he received the paper and to whom he forwarded it — and how the financial transactions were routed.

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Investigators believe the question paper, after reaching Gurugram, was used to prepare a handwritten guess paper of 410 questions with answers, camouflaging 120 questions drawn from the original NEET paper — which tests biology and chemistry among other subjects, with 150 questions from those two alone — within a larger question bank. “We believe the actual paper leaked was used to prepare a guess paper,” a senior SOG official said, describing the network as well-organised and nationwide, involving paper solvers and impersonators.

The guess paper was then sold to employees at paying guest hostels catering to NEET students and to coaching centres. Most students received it on May 2 — the night before the May 3 examination, an official said, asking not to be named.