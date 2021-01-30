IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Court abates proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora
The National Herald case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy and being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue(HT_PRINT)
The National Herald case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy and being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue(HT_PRINT)
india news

Court abates proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora

The case will be heard next on February 11, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:29 PM IST

A Delhi Court on Saturday abated criminal proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora in the National Herald case.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta in Rouse Avenue Court following the demise of the veteran leader in December last year.

Counsel for Vora placed his death certificate on record and prayed for abatement of proceedings with respect to him. Following the filing of the death verification report, the Court ordered, "Proceedings in the present case qua the accused no.3 Sh. Moti Lal Vora stands abated."

The National Herald case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy and being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue. Earlier Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's lawyer RS Cheema had partly cross-examined Subramanian Swamy in the matter.

The case will be heard next on February 11, 2021.

According to Swamy's complaint, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper, had taken an interest-free loan of 90.25 crore from the Indian National Congress. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national herald case
app
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing parikrama at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of Martyrs Day, at Rajghat, in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing parikrama at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of Martyrs Day, at Rajghat, in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti on Bapu's death anniversary

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Earlier in the day, PM Modi had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said that Bapu's ideals continue to motivate millions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooting a gun in night (Pic for representation)
Shooting a gun in night (Pic for representation)
india news

BJP worker, associate shot at in Bihar’s Saharsa

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:37 PM IST
  • The incident took place at about 10.30 am when Singh, a distant relative of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and MLA Neeraj Kumar Babloo, along with Hasan was on his way to Madhepura to open his Yamaha showroom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hermits perform rituals on the bank of Ganga river at Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', during the annual Magh Mela, in Prayagraj.(PTI)
Hermits perform rituals on the bank of Ganga river at Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', during the annual Magh Mela, in Prayagraj.(PTI)
india news

1,000 new Ganga aarti sites in UP govt's plan to boost religious tourism

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The new aarti sites will be constructed in the villages falling in a radius of 5 kilometres of the Ganga river from Bijnor to Ballia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Herald case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy and being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue(HT_PRINT)
The National Herald case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy and being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue(HT_PRINT)
india news

Court abates proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The case will be heard next on February 11, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Police's special cell team on Saturday on the basis of CCTV footage of the area near the blast site have identified the cab driver who dropped off two people near the embassy and are interrogating him.(ANI)
The Delhi Police's special cell team on Saturday on the basis of CCTV footage of the area near the blast site have identified the cab driver who dropped off two people near the embassy and are interrogating him.(ANI)
india news

45,000 mobile phones were active around Israeli Embassy at time of blast

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Investigators who accessed the dump data of the mobile tower found that 45 thousand mobile phones were active in and around the site of the explosion, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, it has a convertible value, which has been witnessing record highs the past few months.(Unsplash)
Bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, it has a convertible value, which has been witnessing record highs the past few months.(Unsplash)
india news

Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice Pushpa Ganediwala recently acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he did not make skin-to-skin contact(HT_PRINT)
Justice Pushpa Ganediwala recently acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he did not make skin-to-skin contact(HT_PRINT)
india news

SC Collegium withdraws approval for appointment of judge

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Justice Pushpa Ganediwala recently acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he did not make skin-to-skin contact and days earlier, ruled that holding the hands of a five-year-old girl and unzipping the trousers do not amount to "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers of parties in Grand Alliance form a human chain in Patna in protest against the three central agriculture laws.(ANI)
Workers of parties in Grand Alliance form a human chain in Patna in protest against the three central agriculture laws.(ANI)
india news

Grand Alliance in Bihar forms human chains against new farm laws

PTI, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Many of them held hands but many others chose to simply stand with a safe distance from each other in view of the physical distancing norms in force because of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serum Institute of India's (SII's) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday his company is hopeful of launching Covovax by June 2021.(Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)
Serum Institute of India's (SII's) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday his company is hopeful of launching Covovax by June 2021.(Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: SII hopeful of launching Covavax by June 2021

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad in this file photo. (AP)
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad in this file photo. (AP)
india news

Night curfew extended till Feb 15 in these 4 Gujarat cities

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The night curfew was imposed in these four cities following a spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease after Diwali in November last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured.(ANI)
The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured.(ANI)
india news

Blast near Israel Embassy: Police team finds most CCTVs 'non-functional' at site

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Earlier, footage retrieved from CCTV cameras showed a vehicle moving suspiciously near the embassy just before the explosion, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reena Jani rose early, finished her chores in the crisp January cold and walked uphill to the road skirting her remote tribal hamlet of Pendajam in eastern India. Riding pillion on a neighbour's motorcycle for 40 minutes through hillsides dotted with paddy fields, the 34-year-old tribal health worker headed for Mathalput Community Health Centre. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at the centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill. "I was frightened because of my son and daughters. If something happens to me, what will they do?" Jani told Reuters, visibly relieved after the injection produced no immediate side effects. The vaccine she received had travelled much further. It was taken by plane, truck and van some 1,700 km from the factory to Mathalput Community Health Centre where Jani waited, and it had to be kept cold the whole way. Its safe arrival in Koraput district, where leftist guerrillas wage a low-level insurgency amid rolling hills and thick forests, was testament to detailed planning and groundwork by authorities in the state of Odisha. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui SEARCH "SIDDIQUI OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TEMPLATE OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. Matching text: HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE(REUTERS)
Reena Jani rose early, finished her chores in the crisp January cold and walked uphill to the road skirting her remote tribal hamlet of Pendajam in eastern India. Riding pillion on a neighbour's motorcycle for 40 minutes through hillsides dotted with paddy fields, the 34-year-old tribal health worker headed for Mathalput Community Health Centre. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at the centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill. "I was frightened because of my son and daughters. If something happens to me, what will they do?" Jani told Reuters, visibly relieved after the injection produced no immediate side effects. The vaccine she received had travelled much further. It was taken by plane, truck and van some 1,700 km from the factory to Mathalput Community Health Centre where Jani waited, and it had to be kept cold the whole way. Its safe arrival in Koraput district, where leftist guerrillas wage a low-level insurgency amid rolling hills and thick forests, was testament to detailed planning and groundwork by authorities in the state of Odisha. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui SEARCH "SIDDIQUI OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TEMPLATE OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. Matching text: HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE(REUTERS)
india news

Odisha asks districts to speed up Covid 19 vaccination drive as numbers slide

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Last week, the state exceeded its daily target for a couple of days till some sort of complacency set in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: People visit Jayalalithaa memorial after it was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_27_2021_000101A)(PTI)
Chennai: People visit Jayalalithaa memorial after it was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_27_2021_000101A)(PTI)
india news

Tamil Nadu CM unveils temple for AIADMK leaders Jayalalithaa, MGR

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • The temple has been built on a 12-acre plot in Thirumangalam and has cost 50-lakh. The bronze statues weigh 400-kg each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was referring to the FIR filed by Gurugram Police against seven people.(AFP)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was referring to the FIR filed by Gurugram Police against seven people.(AFP)
india news

Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over FIR against 7 including Tharoor, journalists

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by a resident of Jharasa district in Haryana who accused the Tharoor, Sardesai and five other journalists of spreading "false and misleading information."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

From 1 to 1,69,824: Where India stands on Covid-19 map a year after

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • In September, India witnessed the worst situation as daily cases ranged between 75,000 and 90,000. The highest single-day spike was 96,551 fresh cases in 24 hours. In October, the situation bettered and in December, both Bharat Biotech and Pune's SII applied for emergency use of their vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP