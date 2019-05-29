Court acquits 12 people for Muzaffarnagar riots

A local court here has acquitted 12 people due to lack of evidence in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Additional District Sessions Judge Sanjive Kumar Tiwari acquitted them under sections 395 (dacoity) and 436 (arson) of the IPC on Tuesday in the riots case.

According to prosecution, an SIT had filed charge sheet against 13 people under sections 495 and 436 of the IPC. One person died during the pendency of the case.

During hearing, three witnesses, including complainant Mohammed Suleman, turned hostile and did not support the prosecution. It was alleged that a mob set houses on fire and looted property during riots at Iisadh village in the district on September 7, 2013.

First Published: May 29, 2019 13:14 IST