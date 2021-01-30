Court frames charges against Yasin Malik, nine others in 1989 kidnapping case
- According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has probed the case, the accused kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed to get five terrorists released. It has said Malik plotted and executed the kidnapping with the help of his associates. Rubaiya Sayeed was released on December 13, 1989.
A court in Jammu on Friday framed charges against Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and nine others in the case related to the 1989 kidnapping of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, including under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and the Arms Act.
Special TADA Court judge Sunit Gupta has fixed March 3 for the prosecution to submit its evidence.
He said Malik and the co-accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to kidnap Rubaiya Sayeed in December 1989.
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has probed the case, the accused kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed to get five terrorists released. It has said Malik plotted and executed the kidnapping with the help of his associates. Rubaiya Sayeed was released on December 13, 1989.
The TADA court in March last year also framed charges against Malik and six others for their alleged involvement in the killing of four unarmed Indian Air Force officials in 1990 in Kashmir.
