Court seeks CBI, ED reply on Christian Michel plea in Agusta case

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Delhi court has sought responses from the CBI and the ED on a plea by Christian Michel, the middleman in the controversial AgustaWestland chopper deal, seeking an enquiry against the two probe agencies for allegedly trying to interfere with the consular access given to him.

Filed through advocate Sriram Parakkat on November 8, the plea said the officials of the probe agencies checked all the articles and books sent by the family through the British High Commission. “Even though it is objected by the consular they tried to go through the articles which were carried by the consular...,” the plea said.

The application contended that, as per Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963, when consular access is requested, consular officers should be free to communicate with nationals and have access to them.

“The consular access was granted to Michel after four-five requests and many reminders by the British High Commission, as informed by the family, which is also a violation of the above said convention,” the plea added.

The matter will be heard on November 18.

