e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / India News / Courtesy demanded Kerala government consulted me before moving Supreme Court on CAA: Governor Arif Khan

Courtesy demanded Kerala government consulted me before moving Supreme Court on CAA: Governor Arif Khan

The Governor had also openly criticised the resolution passed by the state assembly against CAA last month saying it was unconstitutional and had no legal validity.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan at a press conference in New Delhi, on December 21, 2019.
Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan at a press conference in New Delhi, on December 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)
         

Kerala Governor Arif Mohamad Khan on Thursday hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government saying it should have taken him into confidence before challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in the Supreme Court.

“Courtesy demanded prior permission should have taken from the constitutional head of the state. I came to know about this from newspapers. If not the approval, they could have at least informed me. This is breach of protocol and courtesy,” he said, adding that everyone has right to move the highest court but the state should have at least apprised him about it.

“I am not saying what they did is wrong. They have every right to do so. But they must have kept me in the loop. Being the constitutional head they should have informed me about this,” he lamented. Khan has taken a consistent position on the CAA and even said the state will not be affected in any way and protest in this regard was “a futile exercise”.

“No one, including me, is above the law of the land. I don’t know how the state assembly can question the law passed by Parliament. It is binding on everyone to respect the rule of law. I am not a rubber stamp,” he said.

Expressing his displeasure earlier, the Governor had denied the nod for an ordinance to delimit the local bodies ahead of civic elections. He had reportedly told the Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen that if the state government can convene a special session to pass a resolution against the Centre, it can explore the same route to pass the ordinance also.

The Governor had also openly criticised the resolution passed by the state assembly against CAA last month saying it was unconstitutional and had no legal validity. The assembly had passed a resolution on December 31 urging the Union government to withdraw the act immediately. Kerala is the first state to pass a resolution and first to move the apex court against the CAA. In the suit in the state government said the CAA violated the basic principles of secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

Though the Chief Minister is yet to react, the CPI(M) has criticised the Governor. “The relationship between the state and the Centre is not that of a master and servant. It is based on the federal polity and Constitution. The Governor can’t be the sole agent of the Centre like this,” said Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai.

tags
top news
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news