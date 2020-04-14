Covid-19: 5 worst-hit states and what they are doing

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 09:16 IST

The coronavirus disease has affected millions across the world, and has led to hundreds in India. But there are five states which have been hit the hardest by the spread of the disease.

These states have taken stringent measures to check the coronavirus outbreak. Here is a list of five worst-affected states by the Covid-19 pandemic:

Maharashtra: The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra on Monday crossed the 2000-mark, with 352 more people, including 242 from Mumbai, testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection, a Health department official said. While the number of total cases has gone up to 2334, the Covid-19 death toll increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday. Notably, Maharashtra had crossed the 1000-mark of Covid-19 cases on April 7. The state government on Monday set up a task force of nine senior doctors to give a fillip to its fight against the disease by providing guidance to health professionals and streamline services in the state.

Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday rose to 1,510, with 356 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 1,071 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. With the number of Covid-19 containment zones in the city rising to 47 on Monday, a massive sanitisation drive has begun in those areas to prevent further spread of the disease.

Tamil Nadu: Monday was another heavy day for Tamil Nadu in terms of Covid-19 cases with 98 people, including 91 “same source” contacts, testing positive for the disease, taking the tally rose to 1,173. Tamil Nadu is the third state other than Maharashtra and Delhi to report more than 1,000 cases. The state government has announced extension of the lockdown till April 30 to check the spread of the disease. Meanwhile, wearing of masks was made compulsory with immediate effect from Monday for people in Chennai whenever they they step out of their homes, the city civic body said.

Rajasthan: Ninety-three people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 897, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 43 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the state to 615, health department officials said. Six more deaths were reported from Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and Khargone, taking the overall toll to 50 so far. Indore continues to lead the chart with 22 new cases being detected on Monday, taking the Covid-19 case tally in the state’s commercial hub to 328.