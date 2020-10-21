‘Covid-19 active cases below 7.5 lakh, 14 states have fatality rate below 1%’: Health ministry

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:33 IST

As the daily increase in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to fall in India, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday that active cases settled below the 7.5-lakh mark for the second successive day.

There are 7,40,090 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry data showed.

With a high number of Covid-19 patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries also continues. A total of 61,775 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country whereas 54,044 new infections were reported during the same period, the health ministry said.

It also said that the national case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.51 per cent.

The ministry added that 14 states - Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Kerala - are reporting case fatality rate of less than one per cent.

The Centre has advised states and union territories to aim at bring down the CFR below 1 per cent.

The health ministry also said that 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

India’s Covid-19 caseload crossed the 7.6 million-mark on Wednesday with 54,044 new infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,15,914 with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, according to the health ministry data.