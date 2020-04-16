Covid-19: Ambulance driver’s wife names son Lockdown to spread awareness

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:26 IST

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis and the subsequent lockdown announced by the Union government, a woman delivered a baby boy in Jhalawar and named him ‘Lockdown’ to create public awareness and also commemorate the efforts of her corona warrior husband who is an ambulance driver in the state health department.

The woman’s husband has been working round-the-clock amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Nagma (25), delivered a baby boy at the Government Shri Rajendra General Hospital of Jhalawar on April 15.

The newborn’s father Sohail Khan (27), supplies medicines and medical equipment to hospitals in an ambulance in Jhalawar and is nowadays continuously wearing a PPE kit.

“I decided to name my newborn son Lockdown to create awareness about the government move following the outbreak of Covid-19,” he said.

When asked about the reason for choosing such a name for her infant son, Nagma said, “When he will grow up and people will ask him the reason behind his strange name then the answer would symbolize the significance of corona warriors and his father who worked tirelessly during the outbreak of Covid-19 and the lockdown.”

“We will tell people that the Covid-19 disease had spread and lockdown occurred in the country during which his father worked for the society by risking his own life,” she said.

“Lockdown is an integral part of the Covid-19 battle so we have kept this name for our son,” Nagma said.

“Due to the lockdown and since he is a part of essential services, he rarely visits the house these days,” she asserted.

The couple has a girl child and the baby boy is their second born.