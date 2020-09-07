e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: As metro services set to resume, air flow poses biggest health challenge

Covid-19: As metro services set to resume, air flow poses biggest health challenge

To mitigate this risk in part, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to increase the rate at which fresh air is pumped into train coaches and open ventilation vents at underground stations more often to ensure stale air escapes.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 05:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Workers sanitizing and cleaning metro train coaches as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) gears to resume services .
Workers sanitizing and cleaning metro train coaches as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) gears to resume services .(Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Metro officials have made widespread changes to how air conditioning and ventilation systems work inside trains and at underground stations in an attempt to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections. But the way the air flows, particularly in coaches, and how the virus floats around, continues to pose a threat for users.

The risks also depend on how well people are able to maintain distance from one another and whether they adhere to Covid-safe precautions such as wearing masks.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

To mitigate this risk in part, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to increase the rate at which fresh air is pumped into train coaches and open ventilation vents at underground stations more often to ensure stale air escapes. 

Inside a metro coach, this will result in the air being refreshed every 2 minutes, 33 seconds. Two recent studies show contrasting results on how close environment public travel risks can be mitigated and, conversely, allowed to result into a major outbreak. 

The first, published in Jama Network Open on September 1, showed the transmission of the virus from one person to 23 others on a bus packed with 67 people in China. None of the passengers wore a mask.

The second, published on September 5 in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, showed that in a flight full of 310 people, six asymptomatic Covid-19 infected people spread the virus only to 1 other person. All passengers wore masks except for when they had meals and used lavatories.

Researchers have previously pointed to how air flows are a possible factor. In a bus, much like in a metro train, overhead ducts create a bigger area of air circulation than in flights in which air conditioning vents on the top and bottom create a restricted, vertical draft.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In