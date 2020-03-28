Covid-19: Be humane while enforcing lockdown, Chhattisgarh DGP tells cops

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 09:26 IST

The Chhattisgarh police chief on Saturday cautioned police personnel against misbehaving with people after videos of cops brutally thrashing people for violating prohibitory orders in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown went viral on social media.

“I have asked police to strictly enforce lockdown but also not to behave in high-handed manner. Police should adopt a humanitarian approach. Incidents like thrashing or misbehaving with citizens should not occur and if such cases happen, the senior officer of the district will be held accountable,” Director General of Police D M Awasthi said after the police faced flak for beating people.

Awasthi said that entire police force of the state has been deployed to contain the spread of coronavirus which has infected six people in the state. The state has tested 289 samples so far.

“We are making all effort to help people in this lockdown and also contain the spread of virus. Our jawans are also helping administration in providing food to the poor and labourers in the state. All SPs are working day and night to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

The police have registered 28 cases since Thursday for violation of lockdown regulations.

“Police are taking strict action across the state against those who are violating prohibitory and other orders to check the spread of coronavirus. The violations have ranged from breaking prohibitory orders to ignoring home quarantine protocol and hiding foreign travel history. We have registered 28 cases in the state and more cases will follow,” Awasthi said.

The cases were registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).