Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu; Assam reports first coronavirus death

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 14:58 IST

More than 30 states and union territories in the country are now hit by the coronavirus disease as Maharastra, the worst-hit region, recorded 1586 cases of Covid-19 and 97 deaths on Friday.

There are 6412 cases of the coronavirus disease and 199 people have died in India till date, the Union home ministry said on Friday morning. There are 5709 active cases and 503 people have been cured or discharged, the Union health ministry data showed at 8am.

Also read: India gears up to begin plasma therapy trials

Here’s a look at the state data on the active Covid-19 cases, deaths and the number of patients who have cured or discharged:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, has seen 1364 coronavirus cases and 125 patients have recovered. State health minister Rajesh Tope indicated that the nationwide lockdown in place from March 25 could continue after April 14.

“We are monitoring how the number of cases is increasing in districts. We are also looking at the advisories of the Centre. Based on that, we can decide to relax the lockdown in areas where there are no cases,” Tope said on Thursday.

Senior officials said the government could decide after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has reported 863 Covid-19 cases, the second second-highest number in the country, 21 recoveries and eight Covid-19 deaths.

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday that the decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after consulting experts after holding a meeting with the panels set up to contain the disease’s spread.

Also read: Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra

“We are now in stage two, and there is a chance for progression into stage three. The government is taking all the steps to confine the infection to stage two,” the chief minister said.

Delhi

Delhi with 757 Covid-19 patients the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The Union health ministry data shows there are 720 active cases of Covid-19, 25 people have recovered and nine have died from the infection till date.

Rajasthan

The desert state, which is being recommended for its Bhilwara model of containment, has 487 Covid-19 patients, out of which 21 have been cured and three have died.

Telangana

This southern state follows Rajasthan closely with 484 coronavirus disease patients till date. Telangana, which has seen 35 people recover and seven died because of Covid-19, was among one of the first states to pitch for the extension of lockdown.

Kerala

Kerala is the fifth most affected state in the country with 455 patients of coronavirus disease. There are 83 people in the state who have been cured and two have died of Covid-19.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state will make a decision on extending the three-week lockdown after the video conference with the Prime Minister on Saturday. The Indian Medical Association’s Kerala chapter and many health experts have called for the lockdown to be prolonged.

Uttar Pradesh

India’s most populous state has seen 410 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state, 31 recoveries and four have died of the infection. Uttar Pradesh’s additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi has said lifting the lockdown may not be possible.

The state government had on Wednesday sealed 105 areas in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts until April 15 to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 348 Covid-19 patients, six cases of recovery, four fatalities. The southern state has not taken any decision on lockdown extension.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, which has hinted that the lockdown will be extended, has 259 cases of coronavirus disease and according to central data. 16 people have died from Covid-19.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered the closure of the borders of three major cities of Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain and made it mandatory for people to wear masks.

The state has around 200 containment zones, where people will need to mandatorily keep indoors. No movement is allowed in these zones, of which there are 74 in Indore, 70 in Bhopal and six in Ujjain.

Karnataka

The state, which has 12 of its 30 districts free of the virus, has recorded 181 coronavirus disease cases, 28 people recoveries and discharges and five deaths due to Covid-19.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said an expert panel of doctors has unanimously recommended that the lockdown be extended for another fortnight. A final decision on the matter will be taken only after consulting PM Modi and experts on what to do, he added.

Gujarat

Gujarat has registered 241 Covid-19 patients and 25 people have recovered so far. There have been 17 fatalities from the infection in the state. The Prime Minister’s home state has also hinted towards extending the 21-day lockdown beyond April 14.

Jammu and Kashmir

There are 166 cases of the coronavirus disease till date in the Union territory. Out of which, eight people have been cured and eight others have died.

Haryana

The northern state has 201 Covid-19 cases, 29 people have recovered and three have died. Haryana is likely to go along with the Centre’s decision.

Indications that the state is expecting an extended lockdown became apparent on Wednesday when chief minister ML Khattar held a video conference with opposition as well as religious denominations’ leaders, seeking help in persuading people to abide by stay-at-home orders.

Punjab

Punjab, which has not decided on the extension of the lockdown, has recorded 113 cases of the respiratory illness till date. Eight patients of Covid-19 have died and four have been sent home in this northern state.

West Bengal

West Bengal has seen 137 people infected with coronavirus so far. There have been five deaths and 16 recoveries in the eastern state.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with various chambers of commerce and representatives of micro, small and medium enterprises on Thursday to chalk out future plans on the lockdown.

“I will put across my views if the Prime Minister consults the states before announcing anything. If the Centre takes a decision we will abide by it,” Banerjee said.

Odisha

This state has 44 Covid-19 patients and out of which two have been sent home from hospitals and one has been died so far.

Odisha on Thursday extended the 21-day lockdown for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic until the end of the month as chief minister Naveen Patnaik said human life is more important than the economic losses.

Assam

The northeastern state reported its first Covid-19 related death on Friday as 65-year-old patient passed away at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH). Assam has 29 positive cases till date and 28 of them have links to the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Tripura (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1) are other states in the region to have recorded positive cases, while Nagaland and Meghalaya don’t have any case yet.

Uttarakhand has 40 Covid-19 patients and five people have recovered from the infection. Bihar has reported 39 cases of Covid-19 and one person has died.

Himachal Pradesh has 21 cases of the coronavirus disease, two patients have recovered and one has died. Chhattisgarh has recorded 10 cases of coronavirus and nine people have been cured.

Also read: Focus on 1.1k containment zones in Covid action plan

Jharkhand has 13 Covid-19 cases and Goa has reported seven coronavirus disease patients.

In Chandigarh, 18 people have contracted Covid-19 and seven have recovered. Ladakh has 25 cases and out of which 10 have recovered. Andaman and Nicobar has recorded 11 Covid-19 cases and Puducherry has reported five cases and one person has recovered.

Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland have not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: These figures are from data released by the Union ministry of health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.