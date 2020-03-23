e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 cases in Telugu states climb to 40; 6 new cases in Telangana, 1 in AP

Covid-19 cases in Telugu states climb to 40; 6 new cases in Telangana, 1 in AP

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments announced a complete lockdown of their respective states till March 31, in the wake of the growing number of cases.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 21:08 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
A man rests at a bus stop during a lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP)
         

Telangana recorded an alarming spread of the Sars-Cov-2 or coronavirus with six more cases being reported on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 33 by evening, while one more positive case was reported from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh taking the total number of positive cases to seven.

According to the latest official bulletin released by the Telangana medical and health department on Monday night, the six new Covid-19 positive cases included: a 21-year-old man from Balkampet of Hyderabad with travel history to France; a 30-year-old man from Shantinagar in Saidabad area with travel history to London; and a 23-year-old student from Karimnagar who contracted the virus from a group of Indonesians, who came to the city on a religious mission last week.

The other three positive cases were of: a 20-year-old student from Somajiguda with travel history to New York; a 25-year-old student from Gachibowli with travel history to London and a 56-year-old business man from Kukatpally with travel history to Sri Lanka.

“All of them are undergoing treatment in hospital and their condition is stable,” the bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh reported a seventh case on Monday – that of a 25-year-old male tourist from the UK who came to Visakhapatnam and tested positive for Covid-19.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments announced a complete lockdown of their respective states till March 31, in the wake of the growing number of cases. Both the states had sealed inter-state borders and shutdown all public transport services.

